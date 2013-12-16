Hungary banks have acted lawfully on FX loans -Bank Association

BUDAPEST, Dec 16 (Reuters) - A Monday ruling on foreign currency loans by Hungary’s supreme court has confirmed that banks have acted lawfully in their conduct regarding such loans, Levente Kovacs, an official of the Hungarian Banking Association told a news conference.

“With today’s ruling the Kuria has confirmed that the banking sector has been acting in accordance with the law,” Kovacs said.

“Today’s ruling also brings an end to many open questions and legal manoeuvres,” he said. “Foreign currency loan contracts are valid and legal contracts, which must be adhered to.” (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs)