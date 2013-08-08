FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hungary's banks want government to share burden of fx loan plan -paper
Sections
Featured
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Puerto Rico
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Breakingviews
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
Reuters Newsmaker
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
August 8, 2013 / 8:33 AM / 4 years ago

Hungary's banks want government to share burden of fx loan plan -paper

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

* Banks estimate costs of fx loan conversion at 400 bln-600 bln forints

* They want government to cover part of the costs -weekly Figyelo

* Banks, government to discuss proposals after Aug. 20

BUDAPEST, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Hungary’s banks want the government to share the burden of a potential conversion of foreign currency mortgages into forints which they say could cost 400 billion to 600 billion forints ($1.78-$2.66 bln), a newspaper reported on Thursday.

Citing unnamed banking sources, the business weekly Figyelo said that banks also view the government’s desire to shorten the maturity of such mortgages as an “impossible task” that could not be implemented.

The Bank Association would send its proposals for a new relief scheme to the government after Aug. 20 when the two sides will resume negotiations about foreign currency mortgages, the report said. Options would include calculating the conversion of loans into forints at different exchange rates.

It did not give a breakdown of the banks’ cost estimate.

Hungarian households took on billions of dollars of housing debt pegged to the Swiss franc or euro, mostly prior to the 2008 economic crisis, and have lost out due to a sharp move in the exchange rate against the local currency.

Figyelo said that banks would put forward various options. One model would be to convert loans at the exchange rate applied when they were taken out but in that case borrowers would also have to pay part of the costs.

Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s government, seeking re-election next year, has said it wants to ease borrowers’ burden, spooking banks and financial markets at a time when global investors are considering reducing exposure to emerging markets.

Earlier this month, the economy minister said the government had discussed several options with banks for phasing out existing foreign currency mortgages and converting them into forints was one of the proposals.

The head of Austrian bank Raiffeisen in Hungary has said lenders were now at now a critical stage and could not stomach further losses.

According to National Bank of Hungary data, in June there were 1.825 trillion forints ($8.11 million) worth of housing mortgages denominated in foreign currency. ($1 = 225.1483 Hungarian forints) (Reporting by Krisztina Than; Editing by Susan Fenton)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.