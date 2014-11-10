FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hungary cbank spread out exposure from FX loan conversion
#Credit Markets
November 10, 2014 / 2:31 PM / 3 years ago

Hungary cbank spread out exposure from FX loan conversion

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUDAPEST, Nov 10 (Reuters) - The National Bank of Hungary on Monday said its allocation of 7.83 billion euros to the country’s commercial banks happened in an orderly fashion and will spread a decline of its foreign currency reserves out over the next three years.

NBH Director Marton Nagy told a briefing that participation in one of the facilities of the tender was conditional on banks depositing the funds they gained at the central bank and withdrawing it only when the associated loans expire.

That accounted for 6.2 billion euros of the total amount.

“We have managed to spread out the exposure fairly evenly over the next three years,” Nagy said.

“We can breathe a sigh of relief because with this we have satisfied the demand for coverage. From here on out it really is up to the lawmakers to set when the physical conversion happens.” (Reporting by Marton Dunai and Gergely Szakacs)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
