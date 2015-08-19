Hungarian central bank says will help CHF loans conversion

BUDAPEST, Aug 19 (Reuters) - Hungary’s central bank will provide commercial banks with the Swiss francs needed for the conversion of remaining retail foreign currency loans from its reserves, it said in a statement on Wednesday.

The central bank said it would hold its first tender to sell francs on August 24, and that banks could buy francs at the tenders at the central bank’s last official exchange rate.

The government said earlier on Wednesday that after talks with local banks, outstanding foreign currency-denominated car and consumer loans worth about a billion euros would be converted into forints. (Reporting by Sandor Peto)