FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hungarian central bank says will help CHF loans conversion
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 19, 2015 / 11:06 AM / 2 years ago

Hungarian central bank says will help CHF loans conversion

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUDAPEST, Aug 19 (Reuters) - Hungary’s central bank will provide commercial banks with the Swiss francs needed for the conversion of remaining retail foreign currency loans from its reserves, it said in a statement on Wednesday.

The central bank said it would hold its first tender to sell francs on August 24, and that banks could buy francs at the tenders at the central bank’s last official exchange rate.

The government said earlier on Wednesday that after talks with local banks, outstanding foreign currency-denominated car and consumer loans worth about a billion euros would be converted into forints. (Reporting by Sandor Peto)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.