Hungary fx loan conversions can come in one step, central banker says

BUDAPEST, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Hungary’s planned conversion of foreign currency loans into forints could happen in one step and it would be justified for the central bank to play a role to prevent pressure on the forint, a deputy governor of the bank was quoted as saying on Tuesday.

The news agency MTI quoted Adam Balog as saying that refunds to be paid by banks to borrowers under a recent law would require 3 billion euros and a later conversion of foreign currency-based retail mortgage loans would require a further 8-9 billion euros.

He said the bank would be able to use its foreign currency reserves as the conversion would cut the country’s short-term foreign liabilities and some banks would need foreign currency from central bank reserves for conversions only gradually. (Reporting by Sandor Peto)