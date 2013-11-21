FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hungarian court to propose procedure for fx loan lawsuits
November 21, 2013 / 3:36 PM / 4 years ago

Hungarian court to propose procedure for fx loan lawsuits

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUDAPEST, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Hungary’s top court, the Kuria, will propose a standard procedure for handling the hundreds of lawsuits brought against banks by people struggling to repay foreign currency loans, the court said in a statement.

The Kuria said on its www.lb.hu website that it will publish the proposal on Nov. 25 and discuss it on Dec. 16.

Prime Minister Viktor Orban has piled pressure on the court to deliver a comprehensive ruling on foreign currency loan lawsuits, which have flooded courts, to help resolve the loans which have become harder for Hungarians to repay as the forint currency has weakened.

Reporting by Sandor Peto

