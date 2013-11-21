UPDATE 1-Hungarian court to reveal fx loan lawsuit plan next week

* Details published next week, court to discuss plan on Dec. 16

* Surprise move but decision may still be several months off

* Size of possible hot to banks unclear-analysts (Adds details, analyst comments, background)

By Sandor Peto

BUDAPEST, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Hungary’s top court, urged by Prime Minister Viktor Orban, will next week outline a procedure for resolving claims against controversial foreign currency loans, the court said on Thursday.

Loans denominated in foreign currency, mainly Swiss francs, were once popular for their low interest rates but borrowers faced soaring payments as the forint weakened in the financial crisis, causing grave economic problems in Hungary.

The country’s top court, called the Kuria in Hungarian, said on its website that it would propose on Nov. 25 a standard procedure for lower courts to handle the hundreds of lawsuits brought against banks by people struggling to repay the loans.

Prime Minister Orban, who faces elections in April 2014, had pressed the court to deliver a comprehensive ruling on the lawsuits to chart a clear legal path for the government to unwind those mortgages.

The central bank says Hungarian households hold as much as 3.8 trillion forints ($17 billion) worth of foreign currency denominated debt. A court ruling allowing a fast unwinding of the loans could deepen the losses of the heavily taxed bank system.

The Kuria said it would further discuss its proposal at a meeting on Dec. 16. It was not clear whether it would make a ruling at that meeting, and the court said it would not publish further details until it makes its ruling.

Earlier this month the court had signalled it was nowhere near making the sort of overarching ruling that the media and ruling party politicians had been looking for, meaning analysts were surprise by the fast start of the procedure.

However, Zsolt Kondrat of MKB said it could still take months for the court to make a ruling and its decision may come only after elections in April.

“This issue is far too complicated for the court to sort out very quickly,” he said.

Another analyst said it was uncertain how much damage banks could suffer from the ruling, which may affect various elements of the loan contracts.

“Based on the lower court rulings, it is possible that the Kuria ruling will negatively affect the profits of banks,” said Janos Samu of Concorde. (Reporting by Sandor Peto; Editing by Toby Chopra)