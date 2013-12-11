Budapest court rules one foreign currency loan contract invalid

* Court says unnamed bank calculated repayments unfairly

* Verdict comes days before Supreme Court meets on same issue

BUDAPEST, Dec 11 (Reuters) - A Budapest court said it ruled a foreign currency loan was invalid for setting repayments unfairly, days before Hungary’s supreme court meets to consider a new national framework for resolving claims on such contracts.

The verdict by the lower court was on one of some 2,500 lawsuits filed against banks by borrowers, hundreds of thousands of whom have seen the cost of foreign currency mortgages they took out before the 2008 global crisis soar as Hungary’s forint has weakened.

Members of the supreme court, or Kuria, are due to discuss the issue on Monday, but it is not clear if they will give a definitive legal opinion on the same day.

Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s government has implemented various schemes to help households cope with rising hard currency debts, mostly denominated in Swiss francs. It has said the Kuria’s conclusions will serve as the blueprint for further planned relief measures.

The cabinet has also sought guidance from the Constitutional Court.

Hungary’s mostly foreign-owned banks, which lost more than 1 billion euros as a result of a 2011 relief scheme on such loans, fear they could be hit again by the new government action.

The Budapest court, which ruled on the suit on Tuesday, did not name the bank involved in the case.

When the loan was disbursed, the bank used its buying exchange rate for the conversion from forints, while monthly repayments were calculated based on the bank’s selling rate.

That was unfair and rendered the contract invalid, the court said in a statement on its website.

An official of the court said the ruling could be appealed at the Kuria.

The Supreme Court said earlier it would look on Monday into whether foreign currency loan contracts were valid in general terms, and in what circumstances the conditions allowing their unilateral modifications could be regarded as transparent.

A Justice Ministry state secretary told Reuters on Friday the government aimed to draft a bill to phase out foreign currency mortgages once top courts deliver their verdict on the loans, which the cabinet hopes could come as soon as this month.

Any new measure will affect Hungary’s biggest lender, OTP Bank with - among others - local units of Austrian Raiffeisen and Erste, Italy’s Intesa Sanpaolo and UniCredit and Belgium’s KBC also in the firing line. (Reporting by Krisztina Than; Editing by John Stonestreet)