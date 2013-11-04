FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hungary's ruling party proposes currency loan scheme expansion
November 4, 2013 / 11:42 AM / 4 years ago

Hungary's ruling party proposes currency loan scheme expansion

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUDAPEST, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Hungary’s ruling Fidesz party on Monday proposed expanding a scheme that supports the country’s foreign currency borrowers by setting a maximum conversion rate on their repayments.

The proposal, published in bill posted on parliament’s website, could become law as early as Tuesday, Fidesz parliament group leader Antal Rogan told a press conference.

He said the scheme - part of the costs of which have been borne by the country’s banks - would be available for all borrowers who have not yet signed up, according to state news agency MTI.

Reporting by Sandor Peto/Marton Dunai; Editing by John Stonestreet

