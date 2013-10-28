Hungary govt to go with own plan to fix fx loans -MTI

BUDAPEST, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Hungary’s government will submit its own proposals to unwind a big stock of foreign currency housing mortgages because banks did not table a solution that would offer a definitive remedy, Economy Minister Mihaly Varga was quoted as saying on Monday.

“We received the Bank Association’s letter, but the problem should have been tackled by talking to clients first,” Varga told the national news agency MTI.

“Because the Bank Association’s proposals do not offer a remedy to these problems, the government will present its proposals to Parliament in early November.”

He added that the government’s goal was to do away with all foreign currency denominated housing mortgages within a few years. (Reporting by Marton Dunai)