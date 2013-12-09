FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hungary says won't wait for elections to take more action on foreign currency loans
December 9, 2013 / 2:46 PM / 4 years ago

Hungary says won't wait for elections to take more action on foreign currency loans

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUDAPEST, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Hungary’s ruling party will not wait until parliamentary elections due in April to push further measures to unwind its big stock of foreign currency denominated mortgages, a top party official told a news conference on Monday.

When asked whether there will be further measures before the elections to help families with foreign currency mortgages, Fidesz party Vice Chairman Lajos Kosa said: ”Definitely, because this is not linked to the elections.

“There are already Hungarian court rulings saying... that this (foreign currency loans) is an ill-conceived product and therefore we have to resolve them.”

The government has urged courts to create legal clarity so it can move ahead with its plans to completely undo the once popular loans in which mortgages are set in foreign currencies. Many went sour when Hungary’s forint weakened. (Reporting by Krisztina Than Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)

