FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Conversion of Hungary FX loans just one option considered -minister
Sections
Featured
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Puerto Rico
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Breakingviews
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
Reuters Newsmaker
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
August 2, 2013 / 5:57 AM / 4 years ago

Conversion of Hungary FX loans just one option considered -minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUDAPEST, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Hungary’s government has discussed several ways with banks on how to phase out existing foreign currency mortgages and converting them into forints is just one of the options considered, Economy Minister Mihaly Varga told the daily Magyar Hirlap on Friday.

“Besides conversion into forints, we have also discussed the option of partial conversion of loans into forints or strengthening an (already existing) exchange rate cap option,” Varga was quoted as saying in an interview published online.

Varga reiterated there were not enough funds available in the state budget to help borrowers but added that a compromise was possible with the Hungarian Banking Association. (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs; editing by Patrick Graham)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.