Hungary says ECB chief Draghi has inquired about fx loan plans

BUDAPEST, Oct 16 (Reuters) - European Central Bank President Mario Draghi had requested information from Hungary about the government’s plans to resolve the problems of foreign currency loan holders, the Hungarian Economy Ministry said in a response to Reuters questions.

The ministry said that it had replied in a letter to the ECB’s President but did not reveal details of its response.

“The recipient should decide about the publication of the content of the letter,” the ministry said on Wednesday.

On Monday, an Austrian newspaper Der Standard reported, citing Austrian central bank Governor Ewald Nowotny as saying in Washington, that Draghi had warned Hungary not to impose unilateral steps forcing banks to convert foreign currency loans into forint credits.

Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s government previously gave banks operating in Hungary until Nov. 1 to come up with a proposal to phase out foreign currency mortgages or face a government solution that would “eliminate” these loans. (Reporting by Krisztina Than)