Hungary aims for 15-20 pct cut in FX loan payments -minister
#Credit Markets
October 25, 2013 / 5:42 AM / 4 years ago

Hungary aims for 15-20 pct cut in FX loan payments -minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUDAPEST, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Hungary is working on a solution that would phase out foreign currency mortgages within 3-5 years and cut borrowers’ monthly repayments by 15-20 percent from next year, Economy Minister Mihaly Varga said on Friday.

“We need to find a solution that will divide the burdens among the banking system, the state budget and to a smaller extent, borrowers,” Varga told public television in an interview.

He said prospects of a drastic, immediate solution such as a 2011 option known as the final repayment scheme were slim, as that could inflict losses of up to 3 trillion forints ($14.15 billion) on the banking system.

$1 = 211.9933 Hungarian forints Reporting by Gergely Szakacs; Editing by Catherine Evans

