Hungary minister indicates delay in FX loans solution
October 31, 2013 / 11:28 AM / 4 years ago

Hungary minister indicates delay in FX loans solution

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUDAPEST, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Hungary’s economy minister indicated delays in resolving the issue of household foreign currency mortgages on Thursday, saying more time was needed to assess court rulings before making any official proposal bullet-proof.

“There is no economic solution without the legal side being sorted out,” Mihaly Varga told a news conference.

Varga also said a possible court ruling on foreign currency loan contracts in the coming weeks and months could also have an impact on the final outcome of any resolution, and the government had to act with caution.

“It would be no use if the government made an economic decision ... if in the coming weeks and months a court ruling may be made that makes the government’s decision open to appeal.” (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs; Editing by Mike Collett-White)

