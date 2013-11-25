FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hungary top court proposes legal procedure on FX loans
Sections
Featured
Drinking water in short supply
Puerto Rico
Drinking water in short supply
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
States wary of insurer pullout as Obamacare deadline nears
Health
States wary of insurer pullout as Obamacare deadline nears
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
November 25, 2013 / 8:12 AM / 4 years ago

Hungary top court proposes legal procedure on FX loans

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUDAPEST, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Hungary’s top court, the Kuria, on Monday proposed to carry out a legal uniformity procedure to assess various aspects of foreign currency loans, including to establish whether such contracts are valid, it said in a statement on Monday.

After a broad introduction discussing how the hundreds of thousands of such contracts and the pending legal challenges have become a “social problem,” the Kuria’s motion defines the scope of the procedure to “foreign currency based consumer loans and leasing contracts”.

It was not clear from the statement whether the motion includes all foreign currency mortgages as well. A spokeswoman at the Kuria was not immediately available to comment.

Prime Minister Viktor Orban has recently put pressure on the top court to deliver a broad ruling on foreign currency loans, which were popular in Hungary before the global crisis but turned sour as the forint weakened, pushing many into default. (Reporting by Krisztina Than and Gergely Szakacs)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.