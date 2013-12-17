FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hungary to wait for European court ruling on FX loans -minister
December 17, 2013

Hungary to wait for European court ruling on FX loans -minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUDAPEST, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Hungary’s government would probably wait for a European Court of Justice ruling on some aspects of foreign currency loans before taking any further steps to help borrowers, Economy Minister Mihaly Varga said on Tuesday.

“We should not give up on our objectives, the government’s goal to phase out foreign currency mortgages has not changed,” Varga told a news conference in response to a question.

He did not elaborate on how the government aimed to achieve that.

Hungary’s supreme court ruled on Monday that banks are not to blame for borrowers losing out on foreign currency loans, reducing the risk that the government will make lenders foot the bill for a massive relief scheme. (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs)

