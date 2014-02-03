FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hungary PM Orban pledges further help to fx borrowers
Sections
Featured
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
U.S.
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
Ignoring threats, Kurds flock to the polls
Middle East
Ignoring threats, Kurds flock to the polls
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam
PUERTO RICO
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
February 3, 2014 / 1:41 PM / 4 years ago

Hungary PM Orban pledges further help to fx borrowers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUDAPEST, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Hungary’s government will take further measures to help households indebted in foreign currency once Hungarian courts pass decisions that will lay out the legal ground for action, Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Monday.

Orban told parliament that earlier government relief schemes had already helped some 350,000 families laden with foreign currency mortgages. These loans had turned sour after the 2008 crisis as the forint weakened.

“As soon as the Hungarian court makes the necessary two decisions, we will take further steps -- in a legally clear situation -- to help the remaining (households) out from their difficult situation,” Orban said.

The government’s earlier relief schemes had caused massive losses to Hungary’s mostly foreign-owned banks, and banks fear that further measures would impose new losses on them. (Reporting by Krisztina Than and Gergely Szakacs)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.