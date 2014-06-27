FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hungary submits bill tackling FX loans after court ruling
Sections
Featured
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
June 27, 2014 / 12:41 PM / 3 years ago

Hungary submits bill tackling FX loans after court ruling

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUDAPEST, June 27 (Reuters) - Hungary’s government submitted legislation to parliament on Friday, declaring that several costs banks had charged foreign currency and forint borrowers were unfair, implementing a recent Supreme Court ruling for all clients involved.

The draft bill published on parliament’s website says the exchange rate spread applied in foreign currency loan contracts, banks using different rates when disbursing loans and when calculating monthly repayments, was void.

The bill, subject to approval by lawmakers, orders a recalculation of spreads within 90 days of the law taking effect based on the central bank’s official exchange rates.

It also declares unilateral interest and fee rises in loan contracts, both forint-denominated and foreign currency loans, unfair and void unless banks challenge this provision and prove their right with tight deadlines. (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs and Krisztina Than)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.