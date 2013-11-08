Hungary PM presses top court to rule on foreign currency loans

* Court should deliver comprehensive ruling for clarity -PM

* Government wants to tackle loan payments as poll approaches

* Cabinet has put various plans on hold

By Gergely Szakacs

BUDAPEST, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Prime Minister Viktor Orban pressed Hungary’s top court on Friday to deliver a comprehensive ruling on foreign currency loan lawsuits to clear the way for the government to speed the repayment of outstanding mortgages.

The central bank says households hold as much as 3.8 trillion forints ($17 billion) worth of foreign currency denominated debt, much of it taken out as mortgages which had low interest rates but turned sour in the 2008 financial crisis.

Orban’s government, which faces an election in April or May next year, has called lowering and stabilising the foreign currency mortgage payments a top priority, and unwinding the loans altogether its ultimate goal.

The administration gave banks a Nov. 1 deadline to present a broad solution to help borrowers or face an official fix that would “eliminate” foreign currency loan contracts.

But, backtracking on that, Orban’s cabinet put that proposal and several others from the Economy Ministry on hold, saying there needed to be legal clarity on any fix.

“Court rulings overrule government decisions,” Orban told public radio on Friday. “Therefore, we must now urge the leaders of the justice system, mainly the Kuria (Hungary’s top court) and its president to create order in this area sooner or later.”

Orban said conflicting court rulings in earlier lawsuits had caused confusion and a comprehensive ruling by the Kuria could help judges assess similar cases in a similar way.

“Once we see that there is order in this area, then the government can decide, without risking a disruption in people’s everyday lives, so that the decision is in line with the legal situation formed by the justice system.”

A spokeswoman for the Kuria declined immediate comment.

In a statement on Wednesday, it said it could not offer clarity in the short term as one case it was deliberating dealt only with procedural aspects of foreign currency loan lawsuits.

However, the Kuria added it would start an assessment of final court rulings made in foreign currency loan lawsuits to see if they were different. Only then would it decide whether a ruling by the top court or some other action was needed at all.

Loans denominated in foreign currency, mainly Swiss francs, were once popular for their low interest rates but borrowers faced soaring payments as the forint weakened in the crisis, causing grave economic problems in Hungary. (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs, editing by Elizabeth Piper)