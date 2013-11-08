UPDATE 1-Hungary PM presses top court to rule swiftly on FX loans

* Court should deliver comprehensive ruling for clarity -PM

* PM urges president of top court for a fast-track procedure

* Government wants to tackle loan payments as poll approaches

* Cabinet has put various plans on hold, citing lack of clarity (Adds new comments from news conference)

By Gergely Szakacs

BUDAPEST, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Prime Minister Viktor Orban piled pressure on Hungary’s top court on Friday to deliver a comprehensive ruling on foreign currency loan lawsuits quickly to clear the way for the government to speed the repayment of outstanding mortgages.

The central bank says Hungarian households hold as much as 3.8 trillion forints ($17 billion) worth of foreign currency denominated debt, much of it taken out as low interest mortgages which turned sour in the 2008 financial crisis.

Orban’s government, which faces an election in April or May next year, has called lowering and stabilising the foreign currency mortgage payments a top priority, and unwinding the loans altogether its ultimate goal.

But Orban’s cabinet has put further steps to resolve the problem - likely at substantial cost to Hungary’s mainly foreign-owned banks - on hold, saying there needed to be legal clarity on any fix.

Earlier this week the country’s top court, named Kuria in Hungarian, signalled it was nowhere near making the sort of overarching ruling that the media and ruling party politicians are looking for.

“We would like the Kuria to grasp the social importance and weight of this issue and, breaking with normal procedure, to make a decision in a time frame consistent with the interests of the Hungarian people,” Orban told a news conference on Friday.

He said Justice Minister Tibor Navracsics would deliver the government’s “firm request” to the Kuria on Friday and that he himself would meet the president of the Kuria later if this request does not produce a breakthrough.

A spokeswoman at the Kuria could not be reached for immediate comment.

Orban earlier told public radio that conflicting court rulings in previous lawsuits had caused confusion and a comprehensive ruling by the Kuria could help judges assess similar cases in a similar way.

“Once we see that there is order in this area, then the government can decide, without risking a disruption in people’s everyday lives, so that the decision is in line with the legal situation formed by the justice system,” he said.

In a statement on Wednesday, the Kuria said it could not offer clarity in the short term as one case under deliberation dealt only with procedural aspects of foreign currency loan lawsuits.

However, the Kuria added it would start an assessment of final court rulings made in foreign currency loan lawsuits to see if they were different. Only then would it decide whether a ruling by the top court or some other action was needed at all.

Loans denominated in foreign currency, mainly Swiss francs, were once popular for their low interest rates but borrowers faced soaring payments as the forint weakened in the crisis, causing grave economic problems in Hungary. (Additional reporting by Sandor Peto, editing by Patrick Graham)