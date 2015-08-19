FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hungary to convert remaining FX loans into forints -govt
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 19, 2015 / 10:46 AM / 2 years ago

Hungary to convert remaining FX loans into forints -govt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUDAPEST, Aug 19 (Reuters) - Hungary’s government has decided after talks with local banks to convert outstanding foreign currency-denominated car and consumer loans worth about a billion euros into forints, the economy minister told a news conference on Wednesday.

Mihaly Varga said the conversion of about 305 billion forints ($1.09 billion) worth of the loans would take place at market exchange rates, involving 229,000 loan contracts.

He added, however, that borrowers would get rebates worth some 31 billion forints, shouldered equally by the government and lenders. ($1 = 280.1400 forints) (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs; Editing by Toby Chopra)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.