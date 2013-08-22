Hungary govt, banks to discuss soft FX loan options -media

* Two scenarios to be discussed in talks -portfolio.hu

* Conversion into forints at current rates is one option

* Or, FX mortgages could be phased out over years

BUDAPEST, Aug 22 (Reuters) - Hungary’s government and banks will discuss two options for a new scheme to help foreign currency borrowers next week, one of which requires converting mortgages into forints at current market rates, website portfolio.hu said on Thursday.

Citing unnamed sources, the business website said that the government and bank chiefs will meet for talks on Tuesday. Both scenarios would be less radical and hit banks and the budget less than investors had feared, it said.

Hungarian households took on billions of dollars’ worth of housing debt pegged to the Swiss franc or euro, mostly prior to the 2008 economic crisis, and are now suffering from a sharp swing in the exchange rate against the Hungarian forint .

Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s government, seeking re-election next year, has said it wants to ease borrowers’ burden, spooking banks and financial markets at a time when global investors are reducing exposure to emerging markets.

Under one scenario, foreign currency mortgages would be converted into forints at current exchange rates. Borrowers would get preferential terms - such as lower principal or interest rates - on their new forint loans, cutting monthly payments, portfolio.hu said.

Banks and the state budget would share the costs of the reduction in repayments, Portfolio said.

The Economy Ministry declined comment. The Bank Association was not immediately available to comment. On Wednesday, a senior ministry official said the state could participate in financing the new scheme to help borrowers.

All housing mortgage holders would automatically join the scheme unless they ask to stay out, the official said.

The National Bank of Hungary, the central bank, would provide commercial banks with foreign currency to allow the conversion in order to pre-empt a sharp weakening of the forint, the website said.

Under the second scenario, foreign currency mortgages would be phased out over several years, by reducing the duration of the loans, and allowing borrowers to repay the additional cost at a later date, using financing from new forint loans.

Financial markets have been nervous that a new plan could be similar to an earlier repayment scheme, which allowed borrowers to repay their foreign currency mortgages in a lump sum, at exchange rates well below market rates, and resulted in losses to the banking sector of over one billion euros.

According to National Bank data, more than 220,000 housing mortgages are denominated in foreign currency. The stock of these loans totalled 1.8 trillion forints ($8.02 billion) as of June. ($1 = 224.3029 Hungarian forints) (Reporting by Krisztina Than; Editing by Susan Fenton)