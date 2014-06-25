FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hungary to unveil first FX loan package this week -minister
June 25, 2014

Hungary to unveil first FX loan package this week -minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUDAPEST, June 25 (Reuters) - Hungary’s government will submit legislation to parliament this week, aiming to force banks pay back clients some of the sums unlawfully charged on foreign currency loans based on a recent court ruling, Economy Minister Mihaly Varga said on Wednesday.

He said the first batch of legislation would involve the exchange rate spread applied in the loans, the practice of banks using different exchange rates when disbursing the loans and when calculating monthly instalments.

It was not immediately clear whether the first bill would also tackle the issue of interest rate hikes on the loans.

Varga said the government would also draft a second batch of legislation in September to handle the settlement of the loans.

The economy ministry will also start talks with the central bank to prepare for issues related to the settlement process, which would involve examining a possible conversion or other proposals, Varga added.

Reporting by Gergely Szakacs

