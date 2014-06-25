UPDATE 1-Hungary to propose first law on FX loans this week -minister

(Adds detail, more comments)

* First step will deal with exchange-rate spread, least costly item

* Next step in September, will address settlement of FX loans

* Measures could cost banks 400 bln forints, analysts say

* Government wants to get rid of FX mortgages by end of year

* OTP stock down 1.2 pct, underperforming market

By Gergely Szakacs

BUDAPEST, June 25 (Reuters) - Hungarian banks will be forced to pay back some of the money clients were charged on foreign-currency loans under the terms of legislation the government will propose this week, Economy Minister Mihaly Varga said on Wednesday.

A court ruled last week that banks overcharged borrowers for the loans in a number of ways. Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s government wants to use that ruling as a way to get rid of as much as $15 billion worth of the toxic debt.

Hungarians took out the loans, mainly in Swiss francs, before the 2008 financial crisis, to take advantage of low interest rates. They lost out when the forint weakened, pushing many borrowers into default and causing grave economic problems.

Hungary’s mainly foreign-owned banks fear any relief scheme could push them into losses. A previous measure in 2011 cost the heavily taxed sector about a billion euros.

Varga said the first batch of legislation would involve the exchange-rate spread applied in the loans - the practice of banks using different exchange rates when disbursing the loans and when calculating monthly instalments.

It was not immediately clear whether the first bill would also tackle the issue of interest rate increases on the loans. Varga’s comments suggested that issue would be handled in the autumn in a separate step.

“The Supreme Court’s decision has declared that banks acted unfairly with clients,” Varga told a news conference. “The government wants to tackle the issue of the exchange-rate spread with the legislation, because this can be resolved with a relatively simple and quick calculation.”

The exchange-rate spread represents just a fraction of the total increase in costs that borrowers faced over the years. Varga said the measure would involve foreign currency loans and leasing contracts as well, a wider set than previous indicated.

Varga said the government would draft a second batch of legislation in September to handle the settlement of the loans. The economy ministry will also start talks with the central bank to prepare for issues related to the process.

Local news website index.hu cited the Fidesz parliamentary group’s leader, Antal Rogan, as saying the first round of legislation would be passed by July 4. Rogan was also quoted as saying the onus would be on banks, rather than borrowers, to prove that contract changes had no detrimental impact on borrowers.

Varga told Reuters in an interview on Monday the solution could come in several steps and the government aimed to make a proposal by the autumn. The proposed measure would not jeopardise the health of the banking system, he said, but would resolve the problem for good.

Some analysts have estimated that the government’s new measures to help borrowers, including compensation for the exchange-rate spread and unlawful interest rate hikes, could cost banks about 400 billion forints ($1.78 billion), putting it on a par with the controversial 2011 relief scheme.

Shares in Hungary’s largest bank, OTP, was down 1.2 percent at 1341 GMT. The broader market was down 0.6 percent.

Banks in Hungary include units of Belgium’s KBC, Austria’s Raiffeisen Bank and Erste Bank, Italy’s UniCredit and Intesa Sanpaolo, and German-owned MKB Bank. ($1 = 224.81 Hungarian Forints) (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs; Editing by Larry King)