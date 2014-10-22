FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hungary FX loans to be converted at market rate -media report
October 22, 2014 / 10:22 AM / 3 years ago

Hungary FX loans to be converted at market rate -media report

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BUDAPEST, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Hungary’s government plans to convert household foreign currency loans at the prevailing market exchange rate sometime in the first half of next year, financial news website portfolio.hu reported on Wednesday, citing unnamed sources.

A spokeswoman at the Economy Ministry said in an emailed response to questions from Reuters that there was no final decision on the matter yet.

If foreign currency loans are converted at the spot rate, that could be positive for Hungary’s banks. Some analysts had speculated that banks might be forced to convert the loans at a discount to market rates to help households.

Portfolio.hu said the government planned to submit a bill setting the parameters of the conversion procedure, along with a batch of other banking system reforms, to parliament on Nov. 4.

Many Hungarian households took out foreign currency loans, mostly mortgages, when the forint was strong but got caught out when the currency weakened sharply during the 2008 financial crisis.

The government is trying to help households cope with their losses by converting the loans into forints and other measures.

Analysts say Hungary’s banks might then try to seize market share by competing to offer cheaper loans for borrowers to refinance their loans.

Heavily-taxed banks in Hungary already face costs of about 700 billion to 800 billion forints ($2.9 billion to $3.3 billion) from the settlement of past fee and interest rate rises on household loans, which courts ruled were unfair.

However, the Supreme Court ruled in June that foreign currency borrowers bearing the risk of exchange rate fluctuations was not unfair.

Banks operating in Hungary include Austria’s Erste and Raiffeisen, Italy’s Intesa and UniCredit , as well as Hungarian lender OTP. (1 US dollar = 240.69 Hungarian forint) (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs; Editing by Susan Fenton)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
