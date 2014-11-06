FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hungary has little room to help borrowers in fx conversion -govt
Sections
Featured
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
United Nations General Assembly
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
November 6, 2014 / 6:42 AM / 3 years ago

Hungary has little room to help borrowers in fx conversion -govt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUDAPEST, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Hungary has limited room to ease losses for borrowers in the impending conversion of foreign currency loans, Economy Minister Mihaly Varga told the weekly Heti Valasz on Thursday.

Hungary’s government is preparing legislation to allow for the conversion in 2015 of billions of euros worth of foreign currency denominated loans into forints, potentially removing a huge ballast from the economy but threatening banks with fresh losses if the conversion is done at preferential rates.

Asked what exchange rate the government would employ for the conversion, Varga told the weekly:

“We need to weigh all options but we cannot forget about the ruling of the Kuria (the country’s top court), which says borrowers must bear the foreign exchange risk. This limits the government’s room of manoeuvre.” (Reporting by Marton Dunai; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.