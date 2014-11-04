FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hungary govt to decide on fx loan conversion -Fidesz
November 4, 2014 / 3:11 PM / 3 years ago

Hungary govt to decide on fx loan conversion -Fidesz

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUDAPEST, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Hungary’s government will have to decide on the timetable and conditions of a planned conversion of households’ foreign currency loans into forints, the leader of the ruling Fidesz party’s parliamentary group said on Tuesday.

Antal Rogan said the government will have to decide on the exchange rate to be applied and any burden sharing with the bank sector after consultation with banks.

He also said banks will have to offer the option of converting foreign currency loans to their clients, but the conversion will not be mandatory for borrowers.

He declined to say whether Fidesz supported conversion at the spot market exchange rate or below-market rates. (Reporting by Krisztina Than and Marton Dunai)

