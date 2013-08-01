FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hungary mulls conversion of fx home mortgages -minister
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
August 1, 2013 / 7:22 AM / 4 years ago

Hungary mulls conversion of fx home mortgages -minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUDAPEST, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Hungary’s government seeks a solution to help families with foreign currency housing mortgages by possibly converting these loans into forints in some way, Economy Minister Mihaly Varga told public radio on Thursday.

Varga said this was the conclusion of the initial talks he held with the Bank Association and civil groups in past days.

“We will likely need to apply a solution that converts these loans into forints in some way,” Varga said.

“(Planned new measures) could help those who hold these mortgages if we can find a solution to somehow fix the exchange rate level, which has changed significantly since (they were taken out), and the hectically changing interest rate.”

Varga made it clear that now the government wanted to help those families who took out foreign currency mortgages in order to buy a home, and not those with equity-type free-use mortgages. (Reporting by Krisztina Than)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.