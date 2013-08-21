FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hungary may give funds for fx loan scheme - state secretary
August 21, 2013 / 2:26 PM / in 4 years

Hungary may give funds for fx loan scheme - state secretary

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUDAPEST, Aug 21 (Reuters) - Hungary may take part in the financing of a planned scheme to help foreign currency borrowers, State Secretary at the Economy Ministry Gabor Orban told the weekly newspaper Heti Valasz.

The country’s mostly foreign-owned commercial banks have been worried that the programme would deepen their losses.

Orban also said Hungary should issue a dollar bond in the international market later this year, speaking in an interview due to be published on Thursday. (Reporting by Sandor Peto; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

