FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hungary govt wants court to rule on two main issues on fx loans-PM
Sections
Featured
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Puerto Rico
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
Cyber Risk
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
November 22, 2013 / 7:32 AM / 4 years ago

Hungary govt wants court to rule on two main issues on fx loans-PM

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BUDAPEST, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Hungary’s top court should pass a ruling on two critical points relating to foreign currency mortgages regarding exchange rate losses on the loans, and changes in interest rates, Prime Minister Viktor Orban told public radio on Friday.

Orban said the government expected a clear stance from the judiciary on whether banks or borrowers should bear the losses on the mortgages stemming from a shift in the exchange rate since the loans were taken out.

“The other issue in which we expect a clear statement is whether banks can unilaterally modify the interest rate on a loan taken out earlier, in a way that makes it less favourable for the borrower,” Orban added.

“In these two issues the judiciary should ... firmly put down the pillars to give clear guidance to ... borrowers, banks and the government.”

“I cannot influence the judiciary but I very much hope that they will do justice to the people,” he said. “...My personal view is that if the ruling had been passed yesterday even that would be too late. So without urging the judiciary, I respectfully ask them (to do it) as soon as possible.” (Reporting by Krisztina Than; editing by Patrick Graham)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.