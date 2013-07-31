FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hungary discusses fx loan plan proposals with banks
July 31, 2013

Hungary discusses fx loan plan proposals with banks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUDAPEST, July 31 (Reuters) - Hungary’s Economy Ministry and the country’s Banking Association discussed proposals on Wednesday that could help resolve the problems of close to 570,000 foreign currency mortgage holders, the ministry said in a statement.

Economy Minister Mihaly Varga and the Chairman of the Association, Mihaly Patai agreed that they would continue the talks in coming weeks.

“The parties laid out the proposals which could potentially handle close to 570,000 foreign currency mortgage contracts,” the ministry said. It was not clear whether it referred to only housing mortgages or also included home equity loans.

In the statement the ministry said they also agreed that the talks should be concluded in a “realistic” time frame as uncertainty over the plan could weigh on the financial sector and the economy.

Reporting by Sandor Peto

