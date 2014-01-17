FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hungary PM says nuclear deal does not involve gas imports
January 17, 2014 / 7:28 AM / 4 years ago

Hungary PM says nuclear deal does not involve gas imports

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUDAPEST, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Hungary’s deal with Russia this week on an expansion of its Paks nuclear power plant does not involve any ancillary agreement on gas imports, Prime Minister Viktor Orban told public radio on Friday.

“There are no (ancillary parts) and this is very important,” Orban said in an interview in response to a question on aspects of the multibillion euro agreement.

“A year ago we agreed (with President Putin) that we would negotiate every issue separately, and will not link any issue with any other issue.”

Hungary relies on Russia for most of its gas and oil imports, and the Paks nuclear plant covers about 40 percent of its total electricity needs. (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs; Editing by Catherine Evans)

