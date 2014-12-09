FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hungary PM says no north-south European gas pipeline a strategic mistake
Sections
Featured
Northrop Grumman to buy missile maker Orbital for $7.8 billion
Business
Northrop Grumman to buy missile maker Orbital for $7.8 billion
Trump adviser says U.S. still leaving Paris climate pact
Politics
Trump adviser says U.S. still leaving Paris climate pact
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
December 9, 2014 / 5:16 PM / 3 years ago

Hungary PM says no north-south European gas pipeline a strategic mistake

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRATISLAVA, Dec 9 (Reuters) - A lack of a north-south gas pipeline in Europe is a strategic mistake, Hungary’s Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Tuesday, adding that such a project should be part of European Commision President Jean-Claude Juncker’s plan to boost growth.

Poland, the Czech Republic, Hungary and Slovakia have all proposed a potential north-south pipeline system linking a liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal on the Baltic Sea with a similar planned facility on the Croatian island of Krk.

“It’s a strategic mistake for all of Europe,” Orban told a news conference after meeting the prime ministers of Slovakia, the Czech Republic and Poland. (Reporting by Robert Mueller; Writing by Michael Kahn; Editing by Pravin Char)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.