Hungary PM says no north-south European gas pipeline a strategic mistake

BRATISLAVA, Dec 9 (Reuters) - A lack of a north-south gas pipeline in Europe is a strategic mistake, Hungary’s Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Tuesday, adding that such a project should be part of European Commision President Jean-Claude Juncker’s plan to boost growth.

Poland, the Czech Republic, Hungary and Slovakia have all proposed a potential north-south pipeline system linking a liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal on the Baltic Sea with a similar planned facility on the Croatian island of Krk.

"It's a strategic mistake for all of Europe," Orban told a news conference after meeting the prime ministers of Slovakia, the Czech Republic and Poland.