Hungary to review 2013 GDP outlook after Q1 -minister
February 14, 2013

Hungary to review 2013 GDP outlook after Q1 -minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUDAPEST, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Hungary’s government will review its 2013 economic growth projection in light of much worse than expected 2012 output data published on Thursday, minister without portfolio Mihaly Varga was quoted as saying.

Varga, who handles contact with the International Monetary Fund on behalf of the government, told news agency MTI that Budapest would wait at least until the end of the first quarter before revising its 0.9 percent growth outlook for the year.

The economy shrank by an annual 2.7 percent in the fourth quarter, far worse than market expectations. (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs and Krisztina Than)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
