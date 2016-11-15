FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
Hungary's Q3 GDP up 2.0 pct y/y, below forecast
#Financials
November 15, 2016 / 8:01 AM / 9 months ago

Hungary's Q3 GDP up 2.0 pct y/y, below forecast

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BUDAPEST, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Hungary's economic growth
 slowed to an annual 2.0 percent in the third
quarter of 2016 from a revised 2.8 percent year-on-year in the
second quarter, preliminary unadjusted data showed on Tuesday.
    Analysts had forecast 2.45 percent annual rise in GDP for
the third quarter.
    In seasonally and calendar-adjusted terms, the gross
domestic product grew 1.4 percent year-on-year and rose by 0.2
percent from the previous quarter.
    
    KSH STATEMENT
    The biggest contributors to growth were mainly market
services and agriculture. The performance of construction
industry continued to moderate growth.
    The KSH conducted a routine annnual review of past data,
leading to widespread changes in previous quarters' statistics.
    
    KSH STATISTICIAN ZSUZSANNA BOROS
    Within industry, vehicle production showed a decline, as did
 and the linked industries such as electronics.
    
 GDP CHANGE                   Q3 2016     Q2 2016     Q3 2015
                                                   
 Unadjusted y/y                   2.0     2.8 (r)     2.6 (r)
 Calendar-adjusted y/y            1.4     1.9 (r)     2.7 (r)
 Seasonally and                   0.2     1.0 (r)     0.7 (r)
 calendar-adjusted q/q                             
                                                   
 (r) - revised    

 (Reporting by Marton Dunai)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
