a year ago
Hungary's Q2 GDP up 2.6 pct yr/yr, beats forecasts
August 12, 2016 / 7:00 AM / a year ago

Hungary's Q2 GDP up 2.6 pct yr/yr, beats forecasts

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BUDAPEST, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Hungary's economic growth
 picked up to an annual 2.6 percent in the second
quarter of 2016 from 0.9 percent in the first quarter,
preliminary unadjusted data showed on Friday.
    Analysts had forecast 1.9 percent annual rise in GDP for the
second quarter.
    In seasonally and calendar-adjusted terms, the gross
domestic product grew 1.7 percent year on year and rose by 1.1
percent from the previous quarter.
    
    KSH STATEMENT
    The biggest contributors to growth were (mainly) market
services, and also industry and agriculture. The performance of
construction industry continued to moderate growth.
    
    KSH STATISTICIAN ZSUZSANNA BOROS
    Within industry, mainly vehicle production and the linked
industries helped growth, but the pick-up is general.   
    
 GDP CHANGE             Q2 2016         Q1 2016     Q2 2015
                                                 
 Unadjusted y/y             2.6             0.9         2.7
                                                 
 Calendar-adjusted          1.7             0.7         2.6
 y/y                                             
 Seasonally and             1.1            -0.8         0.0
 calendar-adjusted                               
 q/q                                             
    

 (Reporting by Sandor Peto)

