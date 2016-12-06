FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
Hungary's Q3 GDP revised up to 2.2 pct y/y -stats
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Shock Tactics
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Wild trading disrupts the market's summertime calm
Exchange-Traded Funds
Wild trading disrupts the market's summertime calm
Ahead of Lee verdict, Samsung Group lacks leadership 'Plan B'
Technology
Ahead of Lee verdict, Samsung Group lacks leadership 'Plan B'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 6, 2016 / 8:01 AM / 9 months ago

Hungary's Q3 GDP revised up to 2.2 pct y/y -stats

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUDAPEST, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Hungary's economic growth
 slowed to an annual 2.2 percent in the third
quarter, better than a 2 percent first estimate, final
unadjusted data showed on Tuesday.
    Growth slowed from 2.8 percent year-on-year in the second
quarter.
    In seasonally and calendar-adjusted terms, the gross
domestic product grew 1.6 percent year-on-year and by 0.3
percent from the previous quarter, both above a preliminary
estimate.
    For detailed figures, see 
    
 GDP CHANGE                   Q3 2016     Q2 2016     Q3 2015
                                                   
 Unadjusted y/y                   2.2         2.8         2.6
 Calendar-adjusted y/y            1.6         1.9         2.7
 Seasonally and                   0.3         1.1         0.6
 calendar-adjusted q/q                             
                                                   
 
 (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.