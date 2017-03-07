Hungary's Q4 GDP +1.6 pct y/y, final data confirms -stats

BUDAPEST, March 7 (Reuters) - Hungary's economic growth slowed to an annual 1.6 percent in the fourth quarter of 2016 from 2.2 percent year-on-year in the third quarter, final unadjusted data confirmed on Tuesday.

In 2016 as a whole, economic growth was 2 percent based on unadjusted data, and 1.8 percent based on calendar-adjusted terms. In seasonally and calendar-adjusted terms, the gross domestic product rose by 0.4 percent from the previous quarter.

