5 months ago
Hungary's Q4 GDP +1.6 pct y/y, final data confirms -stats
#Financials
March 7, 2017 / 8:04 AM / 5 months ago

Hungary's Q4 GDP +1.6 pct y/y, final data confirms -stats

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUDAPEST, March 7 (Reuters) - Hungary's economic growth slowed to an annual 1.6 percent in the fourth quarter of 2016 from 2.2 percent year-on-year in the third quarter, final unadjusted data confirmed on Tuesday.

In 2016 as a whole, economic growth was 2 percent based on unadjusted data, and 1.8 percent based on calendar-adjusted terms. In seasonally and calendar-adjusted terms, the gross domestic product rose by 0.4 percent from the previous quarter.

For detailed fourth-quarter figures, see (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs)

