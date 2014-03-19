Hungary aims to boost domestic share of debt financing -PM

BUDAPEST, March 19 (Reuters) - Hungary should aim to increase the domestic share of government debt financing in the coming years as the current rate of foreign currency debt, above 40 percent, is too high, Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Wednesday.

“If it is worth for (Franklin) Templeton to keep his money in Hungarian government debt why would it not be worth Jozsef Kovacs from (the town of) Karcag, if he has money, to do the same?” Orban told an economic conference held by the Hungarian Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

He also said banking sector competition would be enhanced by the entry of new, domestic players. (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs and Marton Dunai)