Hungary's government eyes more acquisitions -minister
#Market News
July 3, 2014 / 6:45 AM / 3 years ago

Hungary's government eyes more acquisitions -minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUDAPEST, July 3 (Reuters) - Hungary’s government plans to make further acquisitions in the energy sector and is also in advanced talks to buy Bombardier’s stake in Hungarian rail transportation firm Bombardier MAV Kft, the development minister said on Thursday.

In an interview with business daily Napi Gazdasag, Miklos Sesztak said the government was also in talks with Germany’s E.ON about potential acquisitions. He did not elaborate.

“It’s a clear aim of the government and the ministry to carry out further acquisitions. It’s not a secret that there are talks under way in this respect with E.ON, for example,” Sesztak was quoted as saying.

He said the government wanted to increase state ownership in strategic sectors such as electricity and natural gas.

Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s government has bought stakes in energy companies such as MOL since 2010, the start of its previous term. Orban was re-elected in April elections. (Reporting by Krisztina Than; editing by Jason Neely)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
