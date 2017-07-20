FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 hours ago
Hungarian government to sell minority stake in Granit Bank
#Trump
#Healthcare
#CyberRisk
#FutureOfMoney
#Energy&Environment
Sections
Featured
Trump says he should not have picked Sessions as attorney general: NY Times
Politics
Trump says he should not have picked Sessions as attorney general: NY Times
Addiction and intrigue: Inside the Saudi palace coup
Saudi Arabia
Addiction and intrigue: Inside the Saudi palace coup
Goldman's rotten trading quarter is a familiar smell on Wall Street
Business
Goldman's rotten trading quarter is a familiar smell on Wall Street
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 20, 2017 / 11:15 AM / 2 hours ago

Hungarian government to sell minority stake in Granit Bank

1 Min Read

BUDAPEST, July 20 (Reuters) - The Hungarian government plans to sell by the end of the year a 36.5 percent stake in Granit Bank via a public tender, Economy Minister Mihaly Varga said on Thursday.

The rightwing government of Prime Minister Viktor Orban bought a stake in Granit in 2013 as part of its strategy to boost Hungarian ownership in banking, which used to be dominated by big foreign players.

In a statement the Economy Ministry said that Granit Bank will be sold via a two-round tender, and the transaction would be completed by the end of 2017.

The rest of Granit Bank is owned by private investors, including a 24.7 percent stake held by the bank's chief executive Eva Hegedus and a 10 percent stake held by the pension fund of MKB Bank. Employees hold 14.3 percent of the bank. ($1 = 265.5800 forints) (Reporting by Krisztina Than; Editing by Greg Mahlich)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.