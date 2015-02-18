Hungarian central bank sees new lending scheme boosting GDP

BUDAPEST, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Hungary can add about 1 percentage point to its economic growth rate with Wednesday’s decision to double the amount of cheap financing to commercial banks this year for lending to companies, the bank said.

“This means growth can be 3-3.5 percent this year and hopefully in 2016, too,” the bank’s Governor Gyorgy Matolcsy told a news conference, adding that the bank’s past interest rate cuts had also fuelled economic growth.

The bank said in a statement earlier that it would add a new 500 billion Hungarian forint ($1.9 billion) scheme to its existing lending for growth programme. (Reporting by Sandor Peto)