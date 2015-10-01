FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
VW scandal to cut Hungary car sector growth contribution -minister
October 1, 2015 / 1:42 PM / 2 years ago

VW scandal to cut Hungary car sector growth contribution -minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUDAPEST, Oct 1 (Reuters) - The Volkswagen emissions scandal will cut the contribution of the car sector to Hungarian economic growth in the coming years, Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s chief of staff said on Thursday.

German car makers Audi and Daimler as well as GM’s Opel and Suzuki have major factories in the central European country, with the car sector accounting for over 10 percent of Hungarian exports.

“The government will have no choice but to draft an economic growth action plan,” Janos Lazar told a weekly news conference.

“In the next two or three months, the government will also have to look at how the economic growth figures in the approved 2016 budget will be met in light of, or as a result of the Volkswagen scandal,” he said.

The government had projected economic growth of 2.5 percent for next year. (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs and Krisztina Than)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
