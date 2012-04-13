FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Political preconditions for aid unacceptable-Hungary PM
April 13, 2012 / 6:00 AM / 5 years ago

Political preconditions for aid unacceptable-Hungary PM

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUDAPEST, April 13 (Reuters) - Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, whose government is seeking a multibillion-euro financing backstop, said on Friday it would be unacceptable for international lenders to pose political preconditions for official talks on assistance.

Orban’s conservative government is locked in a dispute with the European Commission on legal changes involving the central bank, a data protection authority and the retirement age of judges, which has hampered its bid for financial help.

Orban told public radio MR1-Kossuth in an interview he considered it “inconceivable” the resolution of these disputes would be a precondition for official aid talks, adding that any political precondition would amount to “blackmail.” (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs; editing by Todd Eastham)

