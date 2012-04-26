FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hungary IMF loan to be less than 20 bln euros -MP
April 26, 2012 / 5:36 AM / in 5 years

Hungary IMF loan to be less than 20 bln euros -MP

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUDAPEST, April 26 (Reuters) - Hungary expects its new precautionary loan from the European Union and International Monetary Fund to be smaller than the 20 billion euro package that saved it from collapse in 2008, a senior government lawmaker said on Thursday.

“In 2008 the government thought it would take out a 7-10 billion euro loan whereas the IMF experts decided on double that amount,” Antal Rogan, head of parliament’s economic committee told private broadcaster TV2.

“In contrast to that this will be definitely smaller.” (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs; writing by Patrick Graham)

