June 27, 2012 / 2:25 PM / in 5 years

IMF approves Hungary cbank law changes -minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUDAPEST, June 27 (Reuters) - International Monetary Fund managing director Christine Lagarde has approved the proposed changes to Hungary’s disputed central bank legislation, Mihaly Varga, the minister in charge of IMF talks said on Wednesday, citing a letter from Lagarde.

“The proposed amendments and commitments address our key concerns,” a copy of Lagarde’s letter, addressed to Hungary’s government and central bank, that was handed out to journalists said.

“Once the proposed amendments are adopted, the Fund will be ready to enter into negotiations on a joint IMF/EU program together with our European partners,” it said.

Varga told a news conference that once parliament approves the changes, expected by July 12 at the latest, the talks could start in mid-July. (Reporting by Krisztina Than and Sandor Peto; Writing by Gergely Szakacs; Editing by Catherine Evans)

