Hungary "not far" from agreement with IMF -PM
October 12, 2012 / 6:06 AM / in 5 years

Hungary "not far" from agreement with IMF -PM

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUDAPEST, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Hungary is close to an agreement with the International Monetary Fund on a financial safety net, Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Friday.

“There is a good chance. We are not far from a good agreement,” Orban told radio station MR1-Kossuth in an interview in response to a question about prospects for a financing deal the indebted country first requested nearly a year ago.

Orban said further progress in the talks could be made after the IMF concludes its annual meetings in Tokyo. (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

