CDS fall reflects faith in Hungary IMF deal -minister

BUDAPEST, Oct 16 (Reuters) - A recent rally in Hungarian credit default swaps reflects market faith that the government is committed to reaching an agreement with the International Monetary Fund on a financial safety net, its minister in charge of the talks, Mihaly Varga said.

“We do intend to reach an agreement, this is obviously up to several players ... what I can tell you is that discussions (at the IMF meeting) did not rule out the prospect (of a deal),” Varga told a conference organised by Portfolio.hu on Tuesday.

The IMF has not yet set a date for a fresh round of talks.

The cost of insuring Hungary’s debt against a default for five years fell to around 260 basis points on Tuesday, its lowest level since June 2011. (Reporting by Krisztina Than and Gergely Szakacs)