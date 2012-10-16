FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CDS fall reflects faith in Hungary IMF deal -minister
#Credit Markets
October 16, 2012 / 7:56 AM / 5 years ago

CDS fall reflects faith in Hungary IMF deal -minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUDAPEST, Oct 16 (Reuters) - A recent rally in Hungarian credit default swaps reflects market faith that the government is committed to reaching an agreement with the International Monetary Fund on a financial safety net, its minister in charge of the talks, Mihaly Varga said.

“We do intend to reach an agreement, this is obviously up to several players ... what I can tell you is that discussions (at the IMF meeting) did not rule out the prospect (of a deal),” Varga told a conference organised by Portfolio.hu on Tuesday.

The IMF has not yet set a date for a fresh round of talks.

The cost of insuring Hungary’s debt against a default for five years fell to around 260 basis points on Tuesday, its lowest level since June 2011. (Reporting by Krisztina Than and Gergely Szakacs)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
