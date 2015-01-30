FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hungary should ease monetary conditions further -IMF
January 30, 2015

Hungary should ease monetary conditions further -IMF

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUDAPEST, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Hungary’s central bank should consider further cautious monetary easing due to persistent disinflationary pressures, the International Monetary Fund said on Friday after concluding its regular annual country review.

“Inflationary pressures remain subdued and with output still below potential, a weak external environment, and falling commodity prices, inflation is likely to remain low for an extended period,” it said in a statement.

“The mission, therefore, sees scope for further cautious monetary easing, particularly given the improved resilience of household balance sheets to exchange rate risk, and also in light of the recent quantitative easing by the ECB.” (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs and Sandor Peto)

